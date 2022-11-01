Barclays Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $47.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 597,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

