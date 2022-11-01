Barclays Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($12.76) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.48 ($8.65) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.90.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

