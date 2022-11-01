Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
