Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 424,281.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $162,369,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,468.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 875,812 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,494,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 203,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPAB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

