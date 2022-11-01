Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIPX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

