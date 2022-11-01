Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,492. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

