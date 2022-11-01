Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,601,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 142,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,993,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JAAA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 3,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

