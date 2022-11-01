Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after buying an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after buying an additional 225,163 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,111 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91.

