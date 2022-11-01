Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,026 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

