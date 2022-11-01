Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,080. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

