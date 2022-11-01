Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,413,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

