Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8,711.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DAR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. 9,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,369. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

