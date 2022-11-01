Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.