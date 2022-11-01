Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 38,536 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 34,407.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $4,351,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 129,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

