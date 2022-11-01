Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 94,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $386.23. 154,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.