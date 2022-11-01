Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.