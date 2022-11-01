Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 3,986 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.25. 143,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

