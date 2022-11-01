Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 154,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

