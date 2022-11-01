Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REGL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. 125,185 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.