Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 1,534 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 15,970,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87.

