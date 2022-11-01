Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 491,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,182,000. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned approximately 8.00% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $783,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2,275.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $162,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RAAX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

