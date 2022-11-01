Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 263,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 89.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 92,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.24. 534,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

