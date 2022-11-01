Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 4,860 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,952,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

