Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 5,832 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 82,224 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,042. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

