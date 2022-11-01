Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,556 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 120,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

