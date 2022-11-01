Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altria Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 267,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Altria Group by 665.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 1,134,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

