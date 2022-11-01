Berenberg Bank Cuts Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €135.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €155.00 ($158.16) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($176.53) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $117.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.04. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

