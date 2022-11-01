Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 38,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,634. The firm has a market cap of $726.95 million, a P/E ratio of 230.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Berry

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

