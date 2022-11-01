Biconomy Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Biconomy has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $87.36 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,954,117 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

