Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.08). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

