Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.69. Bilibili shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 258,381 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.37.

Bilibili Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

