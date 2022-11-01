Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Down to $296.26

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $296.26, but opened at $283.34. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $285.31, with a volume of 1,270 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

