BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 139,300 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BioVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. BioVie has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BIVI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

