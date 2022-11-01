Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bit Origin Stock Down 2.0 %

BTOG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

