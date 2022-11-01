Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bit Origin Stock Down 2.0 %
BTOG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.
About Bit Origin
