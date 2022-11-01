BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $20,489.69 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $16.37 billion and approximately $40.72 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $20,489.69 or 0.99989321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008002 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00253752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,534.55809977 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,089,286.29 traded over the last 24 hours.

