BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Cap of $31.19 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $31.19 million and approximately $978,063.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006904 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008392 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

