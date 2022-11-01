BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $35.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.
BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance
BJRI traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 463,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $731.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.