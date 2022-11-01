BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $35.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

BJRI traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 463,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $731.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 540,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 123,930 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

