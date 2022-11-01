BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

