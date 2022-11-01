Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 18,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.14. 3,464,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

