Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $91.06. 73,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.