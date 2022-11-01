Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BGLF opened at GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52-week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.31.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

