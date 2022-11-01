Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 202.20%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLNK remained flat at $14.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

