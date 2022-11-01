Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Block were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Block by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $255.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,049,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,277 shares of company stock worth $25,879,378. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

