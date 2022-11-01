Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCSAU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $63,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,891,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 475.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 122.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

