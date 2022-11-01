Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

