Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.01 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.