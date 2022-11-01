Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

BLMN opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 472,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 455,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $9,949,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

