Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.94

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 1450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 56.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 228.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $2,960,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

