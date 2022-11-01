Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $909-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.18 million. Blucora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.

Blucora Stock Performance

BCOR stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.