BlueArk Price Tops $0.0020 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 2% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,522.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.96 or 0.00560149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00230028 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00195688 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

